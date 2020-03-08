Rs 1.57bn budget for Martadi road

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Bajura, March 7

The government in Sudurpaschim Province and the federal government have jointly allocated Rs 1.57 billion for upgradation of Martadi-Kolti road section in Bajura.

According to Infrastructure Development Office Achham Chief Junga Bahadur Thapa, work on the road project has already started. “In the first phase, work has started along 15-km of the 41-km road stretch. The project is estimated to take three years,” said Thapa, adding the road will be widened and blacktopped as part of the upgradation project.

PA member Baldev Regmi said he was satisfied with the budget allocation.

“It was good news that the governments have finally allocated budget for upgradation of the road that would be disrupted every year during the monsoon,” he said, adding that initiatives were on to solicit fund for upgradation of the road beyond Kolti as well.

Local civil society leader Pradip Raj Jaishi spoke on the benefit of the road upgradation, particularly for the residents in four local bodies in the north of Bajura, and Humla and Mugu districts.

Though construction of the road started some 20 years ago, the project is yet to be completed. The work of opening the track has been completed so far.

March 08, 2020

