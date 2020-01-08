Rs 28 lakh collected for hapless family

Himalayan News Service

Dhading, January 7

Twenty-eight lakh rupees has been collected so far to help the family of Karina Thapa, 13, of Nilakantha Municipality, Dhading.

Karina has been caring for her physically challenged mother Laxmi, her brother and sister after her father committed suicide due to extreme poverty.

Karina’s father Yam Bahadur Thapa had killed himself after his wife’s treatment was not possible even after selling all his property.

Laxmi became physically disabled after she fell from a tree while collecting fodder five years ago. Karina has been taking care of her 33-year-old mother, younger brother Kaji, 11, and seven-year-old sister Som Kumari.

Local Sangkosh Secondary School, where Karina studied, had started collecting money for her family after the school was informed about Karina’s pathetic situation. There was neither food nor clothes, besides other things, at Karina’s house.

