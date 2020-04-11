Rs 5m compensation

Himalayan News Service

JANAKPURDHAM: Province 2 government has decided to provide Rs 5 million compensation to the family of private and public employees involved in prevention and treatment of COVID-19, in case of their death.

A meeting of Province 2 government on Friday took the decision.

Province 2 Minister of Internal Affairs Gyanendra Kumar Yadav said the government had decided to provide Rs 5 million in compensation in the event of death of a doctor, a nurse, an ambulance driver and an assistant involved in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 11, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook