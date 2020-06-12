JAJARKOT: Police have arrested three more people in connection with the killings of six youths in Chaurjahari, Rukum west, on May 23.
Police personnel from Rukum-west District Police Office apprehended two accused — Ghamanda Malla and Bishnu Malla — who had gone missing during the investigations, and another Sabin Pun, known as Sarbajit, on Thursday.
Police investigations have now entered the final stage, while a total of 28 people have been apprehended for interrogation.
DPO’s Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Thag Bahadur KC informed that the police will soon wrap the investigations.
The incident occurred when the youths had gone to Soti village of West Rukum to help their friend Nawaraj Biswokarma, 21, of Bheri Municipality in Jajarkot district, marry an ‘upper caste’ girl from Soti village.
However, the group was confronted by locals of Soti village, including ward Chair Dambar Bahadur Malla and the girl’s family and were allegedly beaten up and chased towards the Bheri River, in which six of them allegedly jumped to their death.
