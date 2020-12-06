Ruling NCP’s Standing Committee meeting commences, PM Oli absent

KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has begun.
The meeting is ongoing at the party’s central office in Dhumbarahi.
However, according to sources, Prime Minister and party co-chair KP Sharma Oli is not present at the meeting. As such, the meeting is underway under the headship of NCP (NCP) co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal.
The recent papers drafted by co-chair Dahal and PM and co-chair Oli would be presented and discussed at the meeting.
