Rupandehi forest officer caught red-handed with bribe

THT Online

BHAIRAHAWA: The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), Butwal, has arrested an assistant forest officer on the charge of taking bribe from a service seeker, on Wednesday.

Pupsa Raj Shrestha, assistant forest officer, at Sainamaina Subdivision Office of Division Forest Office, was caught red-handed while taking bribe money of Rs 5,000 from the service seeker promising them of issuing recommendation letter approving usage of wood for making a house.

Acting on complaints, a CIAA team apprehended Shrestha from Nayagaun in Butwal Sub-Metropolitan City-12 today, said, CIAA extended Butwal office communication officer Suresh Bhuwal.

