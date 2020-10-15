Rural municipality sets up mediation centres at its wards in Tanahun

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

DAMAULI, OCTOBER 14

Aanbookhaireni Rural Municipality in Tanahun district has set up mediation centres in all its six wards to resolve complaints and cases at the local level.

Trained mediators at the centre will facilitate negotiation process for resolving all kinds of minor disputes and scuffles among locals without having to reach out to the concerned municipality, said Pushpadevi Shrestha, vice-chair of Aanbookhaireni Rural Municipality. The centres provide mediation service for free, informed Shrestha, adding that such centres aim to contribute to the promotion of social justice, human rights and public welfare. Participatory approach employed by the centres during mediation process also aim to empower women, Dalit, indigenous, Madheshi, Muslims, backward communities and marginalised communities.

A version of this article appears in print on October 15, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

