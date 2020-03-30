Sacrifice for safety

Himalayan News Service

JAJARKOT: People have started making sacrifices to their family gods to be safe from the global scourge of coronavirus pandemic in Borekot Rural Municipality, Jajarkot.

Borekot RM Chair Mahendra Shah said so far 15 goats have been offered in sacrifice to gods and goddesses in the past three days across the rural municipality in the hope that the deed will save them from the pandemic.“While in some cases such offerings are made jointly by the entire village, in other cases families are doing so singly,” said Shah.

