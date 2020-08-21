Safe housing planned for 9,000 families

Karnali, August 20
Safe houses are to be built for around 9,000 families in Karnali Province in the current fiscal.
The Safe People’s Housing Programme covers households under the poverty line and those rendered homeless by natural disasters such as floods and landslides.
As part of the programme, Surkhet will have the highest number — 2,643 safe houses while Rukum-West will have 1,199, Salyan 1,691, Dailekh 1,789, Jajarkot 1,015, Dolpa 512 and Jumla 506 houses.
The province government will provide aid to replace thatched roofs of houses with corrugated zinc sheets. Each house will get Rs 50,000 for the replacement.
In this connection, the Federal Urban Project Implementation Unit has finalised the houses to be built in Surkhet Constituency No 1. As many as 1,520 roofs will be replaced with corrugated zinc in the area. Households will get grant from the local level, said an engineer of the project implementation unit, Tikaram Pokharel.
“There is a plan to place corrugated zinc roofs in 9,000 houses in the current fiscal year,” he said, adding, “It is almost finalised in Surkhet and in the process of being finalised in other districts. The beneficiary households will be finalised by a meeting of the people’s representatives and parliamentary members from the constituency concerned.”
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 21, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
What has changed in our lives because of this pandemic? What will our future be like? For about five months, we have had to change our lives dramatically, we have had to stop ourselves from meeting friends and family. We cannot go out to buy toys for our kids, get new clothes, and buying groceries h Read More...
Karnali, August 19 The Birendranagar-based Provincial Ayurveda Pharmacy is facing shortage of human resource and physical capital due to sheer neglect on part of the government authorities. Ayurveda pharmacies have been reeling under negligence after the provincial government integrated its st Read More...
Tanahun, August 19 Thirteen technical human resources recruited for the District Project Implementation Unit (Grants Management and Local Infrastructure) Office have resigned. With the project workforce quitting jobs one after another, project activities mainly, the rebuilding of private house Read More...
BENGALURU: India reported a record daily jump of 69,672 coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 2.84 million, data from the federal health ministry showed. It reported 997 new deaths, taking the total to 53,886. India is the worst-hit country in Asia and third o Read More...
KATHMANDU: The International Nepali Literary Society (INLS) has instituted the ‘National Poet Madhav Ghimire Award’. A meeting of the INLS Board of Trustees, on August 19, decided to set up the award in memory of national poet 'Rashtrakavi' Madhav Prasad Ghimire. The award will be provided to Read More...
RAUTAHAT: A priest of a local temple was shot dead in Madhav Narayan Municipality-2 of Rautahat district on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Siyaram Saha (65), priest of the Hanuman Temple in Khesarahiya Bazaar. An unidentified group took a shot at the priest's left temple Read More...
BERKELEY: Apple has become the first US company to boast a market value of $2 trillion as technology continues to reshape a world where smartphones are like appendages and digital services are like instruments orchestrating people's lives. The iPhone maker reached the $2 trillion milestone in Wed Read More...
TOKYO: Tokyo Olympic organisers plan to follow roughly the same schedule, delayed by a year, for the nationwide torch relay preceeding the postponed summer Games, Kyodo News reported on Thursday. The relay is expected to start on March 25, 2021, in Fukushima prefecture from the J-Village socc Read More...