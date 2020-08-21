Safe housing planned for 9,000 families

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Karnali, August 20

Safe houses are to be built for around 9,000 families in Karnali Province in the current fiscal.

The Safe People’s Housing Programme covers households under the poverty line and those rendered homeless by natural disasters such as floods and landslides.

As part of the programme, Surkhet will have the highest number — 2,643 safe houses while Rukum-West will have 1,199, Salyan 1,691, Dailekh 1,789, Jajarkot 1,015, Dolpa 512 and Jumla 506 houses.

The province government will provide aid to replace thatched roofs of houses with corrugated zinc sheets. Each house will get Rs 50,000 for the replacement.

In this connection, the Federal Urban Project Implementation Unit has finalised the houses to be built in Surkhet Constituency No 1. As many as 1,520 roofs will be replaced with corrugated zinc in the area. Households will get grant from the local level, said an engineer of the project implementation unit, Tikaram Pokharel.

“There is a plan to place corrugated zinc roofs in 9,000 houses in the current fiscal year,” he said, adding, “It is almost finalised in Surkhet and in the process of being finalised in other districts. The beneficiary households will be finalised by a meeting of the people’s representatives and parliamentary members from the constituency concerned.”

