Sagarmatha Diwas observed today

SOLUKHUMBU: Sagarmatha Diwas or Mt Everest Day was observed in the country today.

The Day is marked in memory of the first-ever summit of the world’s highest peak Mt Everest (8,848 metres) by Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa on May 29, 1953.

It may be noted that Nepal Government decided to observe the Day worldwide since 2008.

The day is celebrated with commemorative functions, processions, and special events in Kathmandu and the Sagarmatha region. However, COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the celebration and climbing of the highest peak this year.

Government has halted climbing of Mt Everest this season due to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

So far, approximately 12,000 summiteers have ascended Mt Everest since the opening up of its climbing route.

