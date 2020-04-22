Samajwadi Party, RJP unite; new party to be named People’s Socialist Party

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Samajwadi Party and Rastriya Janata Party Nepal (RJP-N) have signed a unification deal, late on Wednesday night.

The new party will be named People’s Socialist Party.

Former Prime Minister and co-chair of the now erstwhile Samajwadi Party Baburam Bhattarai took to Twitter to announce unification between the two parties, rumours of which has been rife since Wednesday evening.

समाजवादी पार्टी र राष्ट्रिय जनता पार्टी वीच ऐतिहासिक एकता सम्पन्न! नयाँ पार्टीको नाम “जनता समाजवादी पार्टी,नेपाल”( People’s Socialist Party,Nepal)!देशमा कम्युनिष्ट र कांग्रेसको विकल्पमा भरपर्दो अग्रगामी लोकतान्त्रिक शक्ति निर्माण! सबैलाई एकतावद्ध हुन आग्रह! pic.twitter.com/R0NY4OAiac — Baburam Bhattarai (@brb1954) April 22, 2020

The news of unification follows a series of ‘intriguing’ events.

On Wednesday afternoon, leaders of Samajwadi Party accused the government of ‘kidnapping’ its member, former state minister Minister for Health Dr Surendra Yadav — in a bid to split the party.

On April 20, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari issued two ordinancesPresident Bidhya Devi Bhandari issued two ordinances to amend the provisions of Constitutional Council (Functions Duties and Powers) Act, and Political Party Act on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.

The ordinance related to Political Party Act amends the provision of the act allowing leaders of a political party to split the party if they have 40 per cent support either in the central committee or the parliamentary party. The current provisions of the Political Party Act mandate leaders of a political party to have 40 per cent members of the central committee and parliamentary party on their side to split the party.

Rift was deepening between factions in the ruling party and many saw this step as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s move to keep the rival faction in check. There were also reports of some unsatisfied elements within other parties willing to split their mother parties, and join the government.

It has now been learnt that the ‘missing’ SP leader is on his way to Kathmandu and the formation of a new party, comprising the splitting faction, is underway.

The unfolding of events has left a lot of room for further speculation as to what tomorrow holds.

We will be back with updates, tomorrow.

