Shyam Rai

GAIGHAT: Eight of the 69 specimens of throat swabs collected from residents of Bhulke in Triyuga Municipality on Saturday, have tested positive for COVID-19.

A medical team deployed from the Koshi Zonal Hospital had collected swabs of the residents of Bhulke on Saturday. The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) resulted in a positive for eight samples at the hospital’s lab, the District Health Office informed.

The area has been sealed after over a dozen people who had been residing there tested positive for the infection.

According to chief at Udayapur District Health Office, Mohan Subedi, those who tested positive for COVID-19 were among 69 persons whose swabs were collected in the first phase of tests being conducted in Bhulke, an area which has been sealed after 13 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus transmission.

He said the eight persons have now been sent to BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan for a confirmatory test of their samples.

