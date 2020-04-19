Sanitisation tunnel installed at Pokhara metropolis

Rishi Baral

POKHARA: Pokhara Metropolitan City, in coordination with Nepal Engineering Association (NEA), Gandaki has installed an automatic sanitisation tunnel at the premises of the metropolis office.

Chief Minister of Gandaki Province, Prithivi Subba Gurung inaugurated the machine that sanitises the exterior body of a person passing through it.

The CM said that use of technology is best fitted to deal with the epidemic. He added that such machines will be installed at various public places, including hospitals, public offices, and departmental stores.

Chairman of NEA, Gandaki, Architect and Engineer Baburam Bhandari informed that the machine can sanitise a person, head to toe, in five seconds. He added that the machine, developed in the mechanical workshop of the metropolis, used material cost of Rs 150,000.

According to the Vice-chair of NEA, Gandaki, Dhruba Bhattarai, the association is ready to supply the machine free of cost, if demanded. He also informed that Progressive Engineering Association Nepal (PEAN) has supplied a set of the machine to Western Regional Hospital already.

