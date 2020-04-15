Sankhuwasabha closes district border amid coronavirus scare

Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: The two major entry points into Sankhuwasabha district will be closed following the increase in number of coronavirus infected persons in the country.

A meeting held on Tuesday among the District Coordination Committee, Provincial Assembly members, political parties and chiefs of all 10 local levels of the district made the decision to isolate the district.

The meeting also decided to deploy police personnel at the entry points in Tute Deurali and Kewa Khola, and restrict entry into the district.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook