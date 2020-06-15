BHOJPUR: A healthcare facility in Chainpur Municipality has been completely sealed off after the death of an admitted patient, who exhibited Covid-19 like symptoms, on Monday.
The deceased hailed from Jhapa and was currently residing in Chainpur Municipality-2. He breathed his last in the course of treatment at the primary health center.
Following suspicions of coronavirus transmission in the patient, all operations at the health center has been brought to a halt to curb potential spread, informed the Hospital facility.
According to Medical Officer at the hospital, Dr Binod Bekoju, symptoms similar to that of coronavirus infection had been observed in the deceased. The swab samples of the deceased has been sent to the Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences for PCR testing, he added.
It has been learnt that the patient, who had been ill since a week, was admitted in the Hospital, this morning.
The dead body of the 35-year-old patient will be kept at the same Hospital, until confirmation of PCR test results.
Kathmandu, June 14 Shoppers are out and about in Ason bazaar after the government eased movement restrictions in Kathmandu. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Following a widespread criticism of the government for charging hefty fare for reparation flights to bring home stranded Nepalis across the globe, the national flag carrier, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) today published a revised fare and flight schedule. Issuing a press release tod Read More...
BARCELONA: Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday on their return to action after La Liga's three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, missing out on the chance to capitalise on slip-ups by their rivals for Champions League places. Iker Muniain gave Athletic the lead in an em Read More...
KATHMANDU: If you are looking to enter the Kathmandu valley following the loosening of lockdown restrictions, getting access may not be as simple as you think it would be. An entry permit issued by the local level where a person is residing currently would be required to get through the valley's Read More...
MADRID: Real Madrid beat Eibar 3-1 on Sunday in their first competitive match at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium following La Liga's three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Toni Kroos got Real off to an ideal start at the empty stadium based at their training ground by scoring in the Read More...
Kathmandu, June 14 No death of Nepalis living abroad due to the COVID-19 was reported last week, stated Non-Resident Nepali Association today. Nepali nationals abroad had died of novel coronavirus for eight weeks in a row. A press release issued by the NRNA said it recorded zero death of Ne Read More...
The government will provide swab samples to private labs and pay Rs 5,500 per test. The move is in line with the government’s decision to conduct at least 10,000 tests a day from June 29. KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 The Ministry of Health and Population today announced that it would allow private la Read More...
Bayer Leverkusen came from a goal down to snatch a 1-1 draw at Schalke 04 on Sunday as they held on to fourth place in the Bundesliga with three games left and stayed on track for a Champions League spot. The draw lifted them to 57 points, one ahead of fifth-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach Read More...