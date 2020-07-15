Sankhuwasabha Landslide: Missing persons not found yet, rescue operation continues

BHOJPUR: Persons who had gone missing in a landslide at Silichong Rural Municipality-1 of Sankhuwasabha district have not been found yet.
Nine houses were washed away in the landslide that occurred at Sisuwakhola of the rural municipality on Saturday, July 11.
Landslide triggered by incessant rainfall swept away the houses of Mane Kulung, Sandeep Kulung, Juddha Bahadur Kulung, Gauri Rai, Nagmaya Kulung, Bhim Bahadur Kulung, Shibadhan Kulung, Harkadhan Rai, and Ram Man Kulung.
Eleven persons went missing after the natural disaster struck the area and swept away the houses.
On-duty Police Inspector Santosh Rai said, despite their continuous efforts and mobilisation of a security team comprising 70 personnel, they have not been able to locate the missing persons.
Meanwhile, a team of Nepal Police, Nepali Army and Armed Police Force continue with the search and rescue operation.
The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. COVID-19 inflammatory syndrome now seen in adults A rare and life-threatening condition seen in some chi Read More...
HETAUDA: Bal Kumari Thapa, leader of Makawanpur's Communist Movement, died on Monday night. She was 76. Thapa, who was also regarded as the guardian of Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Makawanpur, died at Hetauda Hospital. According to NCP (NCP) Makawanpur chairperson Munu Sigdel, the veteran Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population reported 116 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Tuesday, which has taken the nationwide COVID-19 count to 17,061. Of the newly infected, nine persons are from Province 1; 44 from Province 2; seven from Bagmati Province; four from Gandaki Pro Read More...
BHOJPUR: As many as 152 families with no access to electricity have received solar sets in Pauwadung Rural Municipality of Bhojpur district. Rural Municipality's chairperson Kiran Rai said that, so far, they have distributed 20-watt capacity solar sets to the households who are deprived of electr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 293,739 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
BENGALURU/MUMBAI: India's high-tech hub of Bengaluru will go back into a coronavirus lockdown for a week on Tuesday after a surge of infections, threatening to derail government efforts to revive a stuttering economy. Places of worship, public transport, government offices and most shops will shu Read More...
GRANADA: Real Madrid endured their toughest test at Granada on Monday since La Liga restarted but showed real determination to grind out a 2-1 win and record their ninth consecutive victory as they moved within touching distance of reclaiming the title. Early goals from Ferland Mendy and Kari Read More...
LONDON: England should not be overly reliant on express pace in the next two tests against West Indies and must consider alternating Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, former quick Darren Gough has said. England opted for the express speed of Archer and Wood and the experience of James Anderson in S Read More...