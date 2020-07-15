Sankhuwasabha Landslide: Missing persons not found yet, rescue operation continues

Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: Persons who had gone missing in a landslide at Silichong Rural Municipality-1 of Sankhuwasabha district have not been found yet.

Nine houses were washed away in the landslide that occurred at Sisuwakhola of the rural municipality on Saturday, July 11.

Landslide triggered by incessant rainfall swept away the houses of Mane Kulung, Sandeep Kulung, Juddha Bahadur Kulung, Gauri Rai, Nagmaya Kulung, Bhim Bahadur Kulung, Shibadhan Kulung, Harkadhan Rai, and Ram Man Kulung.

Eleven persons went missing after the natural disaster struck the area and swept away the houses.

On-duty Police Inspector Santosh Rai said, despite their continuous efforts and mobilisation of a security team comprising 70 personnel, they have not been able to locate the missing persons.

Meanwhile, a team of Nepal Police, Nepali Army and Armed Police Force continue with the search and rescue operation.

