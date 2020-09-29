Sanphe-Martadi road obstructed for months

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 28

Sanphe-Martadi road section has been obstructed for the last three months due to landslides in different places along the road section in Bajura.

The road section from Barjugard to Martadi was obstructed due to incessant rainfall following mud slips in many places. The flooded Budhiganga River had swept away the Bailey Bridge and a bridge in Taprisera. The landslides damaged the road at Budhiganga Municipality-1.

The Road Division Office tried to open the obstructed road with the end of monsoon, but could not. Engineer at the Road Division Office Daman Bista said that the office had started clearing the mud from Balde to Dwari with a dozer at Budhiganga Municipality.

He said landslides had occurred in the same place where the road was just cleared. “We have opened a track, but landslides buried it,” he said. Bista added that he was quite hopeful the road would be opened by mid-October.

Chief District Officer Krishna Gaire said it was very difficult to open the obstructed road from Balde to Dwari. He said that initiatives had been taken to open the road from elsewhere. Gaire further informed that preparation was under way to install a Bailey Bridge over Budhiganga River. The locals have been facing problems due to road obstruction. They have to put their lives at high risk while travelling.

Shortage of food has hit locals hard in Martadi and other parts of the district.

