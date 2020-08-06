Sample of Saptari man who died on Tuesday night tests positive for Covid 19

SAPTARI: A 45-year-old man from Rupani Rural Municipality-5 of Saptari was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, albeit post demise.
He had passed away on Tuesday night.
The deceased had been suffering from high fever for about two weeks for which he purchased medicines from a local pharmacy. He had come from Malaysia following which he was in home quarantine.
However, it has been learnt that the man died while on his way to the Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences. He was being rushed to the hospital on having some health complications.
Chairman Hare Ram Yadav of aforementioned rural municipality informed police about his demise and requested authorities to test his swab specimen before cremation of the dead body.
