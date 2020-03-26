Saptari quarantine centres housing 31 individuals so far

Himalayan News Service

Rajbiraj, March 25

Thirty-one people have been kept in various quarantine centres set up in Saptari. This data was made public by District Health Office Chief Duniyan Lal Yadav following rumours about coronavirus cases in the district.

“Of the 31 persons, 13 are at a quarantine centre set up at Rajbiraj-based Saikrishna Teaching Hospital, eight in a similar facility in Bishnupur Rural Municipality and seven in Chhinnamasta Rural Municipality. Similarly two persons and one person are in quarantine centres in Tilathi Koiladi Rural Municipality and Rupani Rural Municipality respectively,” said DHO Chief Yadav, adding, that all those kept in quarantines had returned home from India. Yadav further said that they would be kept in quarantine for 14 days.

Quarantine centres have been brought into operation in all the 18 local levels of the district. Similarly, in view of the coronavirus crisis, isolation wards have been set up at different hospitals. The total bed capacity of these wards stands at 56. Likewise, 8-bed and 5-bed ICU wards have been set up at Chhinnamasta and Unique hospitals respectively.

The major markets remained shut on the second day of the nationwide lockdown in Saptari today, with security personnel patrolling the road.

Amidst the lockdown today, people’s representatives in Rajbiraj reached out to the locals at their homes to distribute free face masks.

Ward No 7 Chairperson Magilal Nai and Rajbiraj Municipality board member Pramod Kabara distributed 4,000 face masks — two to each household.

Distributing the masks, they also asked the locals not to come out of their homes and remain cautious even while staying at home.

