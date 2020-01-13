Saptari ward chair Karki no more

RAJBIRAJ: Mukti Karki, the ward chair of Surunga Municipality-1, Saptari, died on Sunday evening. He had been going through some health issues lately, said Mayor Muktinath Chaudhary.
Karki, 55, was elected for ward chairmanship from the then CPN-UML during the last local level elections. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.
Karki’s final rites were carried out on Monday. The municipality office and other offices under its purview remained closed on Monday, informed Deputy Mayor Binda Devi Paswaan.