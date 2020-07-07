Sarita Giri removed from parliament, expelled from Samjwadi Party

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Samajwadi Party has taken action against lawmaker Sarita Giri for violating party whip on the recent amendment bill and has removed her as Member of Parliament.

Furthermore, Giri has also been expelled from the party.

The party office-holder’s meeting held Tuesy decided that lawmaker Giri would no longer remain a party member or a party representative at the House.

According to a party member, a team formed to investigate the matter submitted its recommendation to take action against Giri for going against the party.

Recently, Giri has submitted a proposal to amend the Constitution amendment bill (now an act) to implement the new map of Nepal including the territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani. She had reasoned that Nepal doesn’t have adequate evidences to support that the territories fall within its boundaries.

She had, however, clarified later in front of media at the Federal Parliament premises that her objective was also to remind to House of the other provisions in the Sugauli Treaty, one of which was that the people in Madhes would not be subject to any discrimination at the hands of Nepali state.

On being asked to withdraw her proposal by the party, Giri had refused to do so.

