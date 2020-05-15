Save the Children donates medical sppplies to Karnali Province amid COVID-19 crisis

Prakash Singh

SURKHET: Medical supplies have been handed over to Karnali Province by Save the Children to help in the battle against COVID-19 infection.

As many as 102 of 258 positive cases of the coronavirus contagion have been reported in Province 5, while also putting Karnali Provice, which neighbours Province 5, at a high-risk of transmission.

Save the Children — an international non-government organistion working to improve the lives of children — has provided medical supplies worth Rs 5.8 million in two phases.

In an attempt to assist the provincial government to curb the possible spread of coronavirus, the organistaion has provided medical supplies that comprises 880 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) along with other necessary items.

The Minister for Social Development of the province appreciated the gesture stating that the supplies will be utilised in the combat against the potential spread of the virus in Karnali Province.

