School building construction to resume 

Himalayan News Service

Bhojpur, January 18

Construction of a building for Panchakanya Secondary School in Changre, of Bhojpur’s Pauwadung Rujral Municipality is all set to resume after five years.

Construction of the building, which had started with investment of around four million rupees had stopped over a dispute, after around three million rupees had been spent on the project. The building construction is all set to resume following an agreement at a public hearing held here at the initiative of Chief District Officer Nurhari Khatiwada, a few days ago.

CDO Khatiwada said building construction had halted at a time when the building was nearing completion when locals filed a complaint with the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority, suspecting irregularity by the construction committee. “As construction work did not resume even after the CIAA issued a clean chit to the construction committee, I took the initiative to resume the work,” he said.

A version of this article appears in print on January 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook