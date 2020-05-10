Schools in Damauli to start new session with safe distancing measures

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: A meeting of school principals in Damauli of Tanahun district has requested schools to commence new admission procedures for upcoming academic year with safe distancing measures, in light of the global pandemic.

As to the statement published by spokesperson of Byas Municipality, Mohan Kumar Shrestha, the meeting has taken forward the decision to publish all the results of final examinations of students from grade one to nine by May 10 and initiate the new admission procedure by May 23.

The munipality also requests schools to take admission fees from new students only and not from those who have already been studying in the school.

The decision was made despite Ministry for Education, Science and Technology’s request for schools and colleges to not take admission for new academic year.

