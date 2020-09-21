Schools preparing to reopen soon

BHAJANI, SEPTEMBER 20
Local levels in Kailali have begun preparation to resume teaching-learning activities in the district.
The schools have remained shut for the past six months due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Preparations have begun in accordance with the Student Learning Facilitation Guidelines-2077 introduced by the government. Accordingly, school enrolment had begun from September 17.
Meanwhile, institutional and private schools in Tikapur Municipality began enrolment and distribution of text books by observing the prescribed health protocol. Teaching-learning activities through online, offline and remote learning methods are being planned in Tikapur, said Daman Singh Chaudhary, chief of the municipality’s Education Section.
However, the environment is not yet right for running physical classes. Though the government has suggested alternative education, including radio classes, it is difficult as not all schools have access to internet services.
Around 45,000 students are studying in 34 community and 40 private schools in Tikapur.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 21, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
