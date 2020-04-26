Rastriya Samachar Samiti

POKHARA: Minister for Education, Science and Technology Giriraj Mani Pokharel has said that alternative teaching methods should be adopted to continue teaching-learning activities, keeping in mind the coronavirus-lockdown.

Speaking at the concluding session of online teachers training programme organized by Nepal Teachers Association, Kaski on Saturday, he said it is very unlikely that schools would resume activities anytime soon. Hence, alternative methods including online teaching could be used untill coronavirus threat is contained.

Minister Pokharel shared that the committee formed by the government will provide recommendations on how and when the annual examinations for Grade 10, 11 and 12 will be held.

Association’s national chair Baburam Thapa said financial ability of students and parents could be an important factor in the effectiveness of online learning activities. For instance, toll-free telephone service could be an option to help students connect with their teachers for any consultation.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook