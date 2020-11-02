Schools urged not to operate classes

DAMAULI, NOVEMBER 1
Byas Municipality in Damauli has urged all not to open schools operated in the municipal areas till November 17 keeping the spread of coronavirus infection in mind.
A stakeholders meeting held under the chairmanship of Mayor Baikuntha Neupane in the municipality today decided not to conduct physical classes as COVID cases had increased in the area.
The decision was taken after people with common cold increased due to the change in weather. According to the municipality, online teaching-learning activities will continue.
Issuing a statement, Section Officer in the Education and Social Development Department Santosh Godar requested all the stakeholders not to operate schools.
The department further requested all to pay attention to health and take safety measures.
The statement further added that physical classes would operate from November 18. A decision will be taken immediately by the school management committee if any health related problems occur during physical classes.
The statement also directed that grade XII examinations be conducted as scheduled ensuring health safety measures.
A version of this article appears in print on November 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
