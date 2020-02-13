Scrapped WDO building yet to be put to use

Himalayan News Service

Dhankuta, February 12

One year after its construction got over, a building constructed in the name of the now-scrapped Women Development Office of Dhankuta is yet to be put to use.

Construction of the four-storey building in Dhankuta district headquarters had finished15 months ago at a cost of 26.6 million rupees.

“As neither the provincial, federal nor the local level government is ready to own the building constructed well before the contract period, we don’t know what to do,” said Construction Entrepreneurs Association Dhankuta Chairperson Arjun KC.

“As no one seems to be willing to own the building and clear the dues, I have been paying over Rs 200,000 every month in interest on the amount I had borrowed for the construction of the building,” said Santosh Rai, proprietor of Sarasristi Construction Service that had constructed the building, adding that the company has to get an additional 11 million rupees.

“I have gone every place seeking payment of the remaining amount but to no avail. Though the finance ministry has assured it will release the dues soon, the delay is causing me huge loss,” he bemoaned.

