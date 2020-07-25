Search continues for child missing in dry landslide

DARCHULA: A child has been missing in a dry landslide near Badaligaun of Mahakali Municipality in Darchula since Friday.
Six-year-old Jenish Thagunna of Naugadh Rural Municipality-2 was caught in the massive landslide that fell from above the road as he was on the way to district headquarters Khalanga from his home, Deputy Superintendent of Police Padam Bahadur Bista at the District Police Office, said.
Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel are carrying out a search operation for the missing child, however, his status is unknown so far.
