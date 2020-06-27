Second coronavirus-related death reported in Chitwan

Tikal Rimal

CHITWAN: A resident of Kailali district has passed away at the intensive care unit of Bharatpur Hospital in Chitwan, on Saturday morning.

The 50-year-old man from Laalpur of Godavari Municipality-7, Kailali died while receiving treatment at the Chitwan-based health facility at 7:00 am today.

Information Officer at Bharatpur Hospital, Leeladhar Paudel, informed that condition of the man — a patient of lung cancer — had become critical since Friday. He had been transferred from the isolation ward to the ICU after doctors noted respiratory complications.

Initially, he had been admitted to Chitwan Medical College and was later shifted to Bharatpur Hospital on being diagnosed with the coronavirus infection on June 25.

Earlier this month, a 68-year-old male from Bharatpur Metropolis-11 had died from the infection, which was the first death reported in the district.

