Second COVID-19 patient who fled Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital brought back

Ram Sarraf

Share Now:











BIRGUNJ: The second COVID-19 patient who had escaped from Narayani Hospital in Birgunj on Wednesday afternoon was brought back the same night.

The other patient who had run away was brought back yesterday evening. Both of them were taken into custody from different locations.

Police found the second patient in Hariyarpur of Dhobani Rural Municipality-3 at around 8:00 pm and brought him back to the hospital.

Hospital sources had earlier stated that the duo were kept at the isolation ward of the facility for treatment of coronavirus infection, prior to their escape. Following their escape, the hospital premises was cordoned off by Nepali Army. Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel had been extensively searching for them.

Both of the COVID-19 patients were admitted at the hospital on Tuesday, informed Dr Madan Upadhyaya, medical superintendent at the hospital.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook