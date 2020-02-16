Second national flag fair concludes in Siraha

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

LAHAN: More than hundred thousand Nepali and Indian tourists visited the second national flag fair held at Sakhuwankarkatti Rural Municipality of Siraha district, said the organising committee.

A huge festoon above a 15 feet statue of Hanuman, a Hindu God, was the main attraction of the 10-day fair that concluded today.

The slogan for the fair was ‘Art, culture is our dignity: prosperous Sakhuwankarkatti our identity’ and it aimed to promote tourism and agriculture, conserve traditional attire, culture and make the Visit Nepal Year 2020 campaign successful.

The fair had 50 stalls featuring various modern agricultural instruments, said Mahendra Yadav, member of the organising committee.

The visitors also enjoyed various cultural programmes, health camps and educational programmes, said Kedar Nath Yadav, chairperson of the Rural Municipality.

