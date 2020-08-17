Secondary Education Examination (SEE) results published

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The results for this year’s Secondary Education Examination (SEE) have been published.

The students have been graded based on evaluation conducted by their schools this year as the examinations scheduled for March could not go ahead due to Covid-19 breakout.

The schools had submitted the evaluation reports of the students, based on set standards, to National Examinations Board.

Students can check their results by clicking on the following links:

See the detailed notice issued by the National Examinations Board, here.

Furthermore, the results can also be obtained by dialing 1600 (Nepal Telecom) and following the instructions. Likewise, students can get their results by sending a text message at the following numbers: 34949 (Easy Service) and 1600 (for Nepal Telecom and NCell).

As many as 482,986 students had filled the application form for the SEE of which evaluation reports of 472,078 students had been submitted at the NEB.

