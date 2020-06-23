Security personnel, health worker among coronavirus-infected in Bandipur

DAMAULI: Ten persons including a security personnel and a health worker have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection in Bandipur Rural Municipality of Tanahun district, on Monday.
Among the infected, eight are from a quarantine facility while one is a health worker and another a security personnel, informed Chair Purna Singh Thapa of Bandipur Rural Municipality. Nepalis returning from India were placed in the aforementioned facility.
With the detection of COVID-19, authorities have initiated high vigilance and are preparing to seal the whole rural municipality for a week, added Chair Thapa.
Similarly, authorities also have decided to shut down Bandipur Hospital for 14 days and Bandipur Area Police Office for a week, informed Bandipur Rural Municipality.
An emergency meeting held on Tuesday under the leadership of Chair Thapa took a decision to that effect.
KATHMANDU, JUNE 21 A total of 1,562 Nepalis were repatriated from various countries today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Nepalis from six destinations were repatriated through flights conducted by Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), Himalaya Airlines and other foreign airlines Read More...
As life slowly grinds back to normal amidst still rising COVID-19 infections, experts stress the importance of balancing one’s mental state with one’s actions KATHMANDU With the easing of the nationwide lockdown, people are eager to back to ‘normal’ life. Perhaps even their fear of getti Read More...
NEW YORK: Dwayne Johnson will host and Shakira, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson will perform on a globally broadcast concert calling on world leaders to make coronavirus tests and treatment available and equitable for all. The advocacy organization Global Citizen and the European Commission annou Read More...
Three stabbed to death in park in Reading Police say attack was terrorism Arrested suspect is Libyan, security source says Suspect had come onto MI5's radar last year READING, ENGLAND: A stabbing rampage in the southern English town of Reading in which three people were killed and th Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Queer Youth Group recently launched a petition drive for gender recognition in citizenship bill and submitted the signed letter to the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the federal parliament. The petition raised concerns and forwarded demands of transgender & gende Read More...
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea must go back to basics to boost his confidence and reverse his disappointing run of form, former captain Gary Neville has said. De Gea deflected Steven Bergwijn's shot into his own net in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Friday and Read More...
NEW DELHI: India's coronavirus caseload has risen to 425,282 as infections soar in rural areas to which migrant workers fleeing major cities have returned in recent weeks. India's health ministry on Monday reported 14,821 new cases and about 300 new deaths, bring the toll of fatalities up to more Read More...
LONDON: West Indies wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich is targeting a century and an average of 40 in the three-test series against England next month, the 28-year-old has said. Dowrich managed only 24 runs in six innings in his 2017 tour of England and is determined to make amends. "I consider my Read More...