Security personnel, health worker among coronavirus-infected in Bandipur

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: Ten persons including a security personnel and a health worker have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection in Bandipur Rural Municipality of Tanahun district, on Monday.

Among the infected, eight are from a quarantine facility while one is a health worker and another a security personnel, informed Chair Purna Singh Thapa of Bandipur Rural Municipality. Nepalis returning from India were placed in the aforementioned facility.

With the detection of COVID-19, authorities have initiated high vigilance and are preparing to seal the whole rural municipality for a week, added Chair Thapa.

Similarly, authorities also have decided to shut down Bandipur Hospital for 14 days and Bandipur Area Police Office for a week, informed Bandipur Rural Municipality.

An emergency meeting held on Tuesday under the leadership of Chair Thapa took a decision to that effect.

