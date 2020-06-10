THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Secondary Education Examination (SEE) for this year has been scrapped for this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled many sectors of the country, including the education sector.

A cabinet meeting held on Wednesday took a decision to this effect. The students will now be graded based on the evaluation of their internal academic performance, Education Minister Giriraj Mani Pokharel said.

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology had tabled a recommendation that the internal assessment should be recognized for the grading after Grade 10 and 11, while exams should be held for Grade 12.

Secondary School Exams (SEE) which were scheduled to begin from March 19 were called off a day ahead of the set date.

