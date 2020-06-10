KATHMANDU: The Secondary Education Examination (SEE) for this year has been scrapped for this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled many sectors of the country, including the education sector.
A cabinet meeting held on Wednesday took a decision to this effect. The students will now be graded based on the evaluation of their internal academic performance, Education Minister Giriraj Mani Pokharel said.
आज बसेको म.प बैठकले कोभिड–१९ महामारीका कारण स्थगित माध्यमिक शिक्षा कक्षा दशको अन्त्यमा हुने परीक्षा विद्यालयद्वारा गरिएको आन्तरिक मूल्याङ्कनलाई आधार बनाएर रा.प.बोर्डले प्रमाणपत्र जारी गर्ने गरि निर्णय गरेको छ। यस सम्बन्धि थप विवरण सम्बन्धित निकायहरुले उचित समयमा उपलब्ध गराउने छन। pic.twitter.com/i9vIkPTidm
— Girirajmanipokharel (@girirajmanipok) June 10, 2020
The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology had tabled a recommendation that the internal assessment should be recognized for the grading after Grade 10 and 11, while exams should be held for Grade 12.
Secondary School Exams (SEE) which were scheduled to begin from March 19 were called off a day ahead of the set date.
Kathmandu, June 9 With the national coronavirus tally reaching 4,085, frontline health workers at high risk of contact the infection. As per data provided by the Ministry of Health and Population, a total of 14 health workers have tested positive for the infection till date. A female aged 27 w Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 9 Police personnel today shut down shops and businesses across Kathmandu valley that had been operating in defiance of the ongoing lockdown. The police forced people to shut down their businesses, especially retail and wholesale shops, in Thamel, New Road, New Baneshwor and Kot Read More...
Nepalgunj, June 9 A pregnant woman infected with COVID-19 underwent successful surgery at Nepalgunj Medical College, Kohalpur, Banke, today. The woman had to undergo a surgery as there was complication in her large intestine, said Dr Dinesh Shrestha of the medical college and hospital. The ope Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 9 Police personnel today baton-charged and sprayed water on hundreds of youths who were peacefully protesting in front of the prime minister’s residence in Baluwatar. Demonstrators were protesting the government’s lack of insight in imposing the nationwide lockdown which ha Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 9 Nepal Investment Bank Ltd has today won its legal battle to recoup Rs 2.044 billion against Italian firm Cooperativa Muratori e Cementisti di Ravenna (CMC) after the Italian high court ruled in its favour in a case involving CMC’s performance guarantee to Tanahu Hydropower Ltd Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is scheduled to address a meeting of the House of Representatives, today. At the meeting, the PM will respond to the queries forwarded by members or the House on various topics. The HoR will commence at 11:00 am. Read More...
NEW YORK, JUNE 9 Stressed out while working at a bank in New Zealand, Junelle Kunin began searching for music paired with teachings from the Dalai Lama to calm herself down and allow herself to focus. But she couldn’t find it online. That’s when the musician and practising Buddhist prop Read More...
DHANGADHI: Police in Kailali district on Tuesday night arrested four persons for allegedly gang-raping three teenage girls. The arrested have been identified as Sandeep Thakulla (18), Deepak Budha (21), Dambar Thakulla (19) and Deepak Thakulla (20). All three victims are aged 14 years. Acting Read More...