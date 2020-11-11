Self-defence training for girls in Dhangadi

DHANGADI, NOVEMBER 10
Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City has launched a self-defence training for girls and women in Dhangadi.
The sub-metropolis launched the self-defence training for women and girls after incidents of rape and harassment increased in the district.
The National Gojuriyo Karate Association has provided technical support for the training, which started six days ago.
The training will continue for a week for 30 girls. It is learnt that the trained girls will be used as trainers for other girls in future.
National Gojuriyo Karate Association Sudurpaschim Province Chair Prakash Chand has been imparting the self-defence training.
Dhangadi sub-metropolis Deputy Mayor Sushila Mishra Bhatta said the training was organised to reduce rape and harassment of girls. “The training is just for self-defence not for something else,”
Bhatta added. She stressed the need of self-defence for women and girls involved in politics as well.
Earlier, the sub-metropolis had provided self-defence training to 800 girls and women in a camp.
Last year, the sub-metropolis had provided self-defence training to 2,400 women and girls with the support of National Gojuriyo Karate Association Sudurpaschim Province chapter. The age of women and girls receiving the training ranges from 12 to 25.
Female journalist Nirmala Kadayat, who took the training, said it had taught girls how to protect themselves from predators.
“We have learnt how to protect ourselves from rapists and harassers,” added Kadayat.
A version of this article appears in print on November 11, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
