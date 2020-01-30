Senior journalist Gupta passes away

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

NEPANGANJ: Senior journalist and press freedom campaigner Panna Lal Gupta has passed away at the age 92 during his course of the treatment at the Teaching Hospital, Nepalgunj.

Ailing for a year now, he was admitted to the hospital after he complained of vomiting on Wednesday evening. His son and former mayor Bijaya Kumar Gupta informed about his father’s death.

Gupta also held the position of editor at ‘Kiran’, a vernacular weekly. A decade ago, Gupta was awarded the title ‘Senami’, meaning press freedom fighter in recognition of his contribution to the journalism sector and freedom of press, by Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ).

FNJ Banke district president Thakur Singh Tharu described the passing of pioneer journalist and press freedom fighter Gupta has caused irreparable loss to the journalism sector in Banke district. His last rites would be performed at Chidaniya Ghat on the bank of the local Rapti river tomorrow, according to the Gupta family.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook