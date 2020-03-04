Senior leader Nepal downplays conflict in NCP

Himalayan News Service

Rautahat, March 3

Senior Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leader Madhav Kumar Nepal downplayed the recent fissure that had surfaced in the party, urging supporters not to worry about it.

“Everything is going okay, except for a minor dispute that has arisen among the top leaders of the party. Let me assure everyone that there is nothing to worry about as the dispute can easily be managed,” said the leader, responding to journalists queries as to how the party would resolve the rift.

Nepal was addressing the public after unveiling a newly-built building of Kalakunja Library in Rautahat district headquarters Gaur today. The library was set up during the Rana regime.

Nepal informed about the government’s preparations to expedite development projects in the district. “The bridge on the Bagmati River on the Postal Highway and a number of other bridges at different places have been left in limbo for long or are just dragging on. The government is preparing to expedite work so that the projects are finished as early as possible,” he said.

Responding to mediapersons’ queries, Nepal appreciated the government’s rapid response to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus in the country. “The government has moved swiftly to prevent the deadly virus from entering the country. That is praiseworthy, but we have to get our act together,” he stressed.

