KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 705560 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out 12,088 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 7390 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.
1069 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 40,529. Of the newly infected, 344 are females and 725 males.
As many as 768 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 22178, which is 54% of the total cases.
Currently, 12 districts have over 500 active cases, of which Kathmandu — the district with highest number of live infections — has over 4000 cases. Likewise, the districts with zero active cases has increased to five (from two) today. Dolpa, Mugu, Humla, Solukhumbu and Mustang have no live infections.
On Tuesday, eleven more persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 239.
Ministry Spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam at the briefing reiterated the importance of using masks and maintaining a safe distance in a bid to save oneself from contacting the infection. He made an appeal to the people to maintain safe distance, follow health protocols and make necessary changes to our behaviour so as to control the spread of the pandemic that is ever increasing.
The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country, as such, is 18112.
