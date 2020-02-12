Himalayan News Service

Dhankuta, February 11

A separate room has been managed for treatment of coronavirus patients in Dhankuta District Hospital.

Acting public health Chief Tulasi Prasad Guragain said that a room with three beds had been arranged in case coronavirus infected patients from other districts came to the health facility for treatment.

A meeting held three days ago among the hospital chief, public health chief and chiefs of security departments, among other stakeholders, decided to establish a separate room for coronavirus patients.

Dhankuta Chief District Officer Krishna Bahadur Ghimire said no coronavirus patient had been found in the district, but added that coronavirus patients would be treated in a separate room if any infected persons came to the hospital for treatment.

Health workers said the country had to be on high alert to prevent coronavirus infection.

Province 1 government has directed government bodies to take safety measure and carry out awareness campaign regarding coronavirus.

