Septuagenarian tests negative for COVID-19

Himalayan News Service

Nawalpur, April 22

The swab sample of a septuagenarian, who had tested positive for antibodies in the rapid diagnostic test, has tested negative for COVID-19 in West Nawalparasi.

After testing positive in the rapid diagnostic test, the 78-year-old man was admitted to Butwal Corona Special Hospital for treatment and his throat swab was sent to Bhairahawa for test.

The elderly was discharged from the hospital after his swab sample tested negative for novel coronavirus. Report of RDT on six of his family members, however, was negative.

Bardaghat Municipality Health Department had carried out RDT on 134 people and of them, the elderly had tested positive for antibodies.

But, the swab test of the elderly was negative, said Chief of Nawalparasi District Health Office Gaurab Dhakal.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 23, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook