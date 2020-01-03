Service seekers hit hard for want of staffers in Likhutamakoshi RM

Himalayan News Service

Ramechhap, January 2

Responsibilities of all wards in Likhutamakoshi Rural Municipality have been given to a ward secretary for the past two years in Ramechhap.

Ward Secretary Keharman Tamang has been looking after all the works of all seven wards in the rural municipality due to lack of staffers.

Chair of the rural municipality Govinda Bahadur Khadka said that the authority concerned had not appointed staffers in the last two years. “One person has been burdened with the responsibility of all the wards and due to this service seekers are not getting quick and easy service,” he added.

He has been working as acting chief administrative officer after the then administrative officer Bhupendra Rai left the office due to a dispute with Chairman Khadka. “There are no staffers in the office except me, and I have been looking after all the works,” Tamang said. He said that he had been providing service to service seekers from the rural municipality office. “It has been very difficult for me to oversee the works of all seven wards,” he added.

Daily works of the rural municipality office have been affected due to lack of staffers in the office. A local, Ronila Magar, of Ward No 5 said that she had to reach the rural municipality office even for minor work. She said that people were compelled to reach the office for death, birth and marriage registration and for citizenship certificate recommendation.

A version of this article appears in print on January 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook