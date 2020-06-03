Seven additional cornavirus cases confirmed in Sunsari

SANTOSH KAFLE

SUNSARI: As many as seven new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Bhokraha Narsingh Rural Municipality of Sunsari district, on Wednesday.

The infections were confirmed through the PCR tests conducted in 40 swab samples at BP Koirala Institute of Health Science.

Authorities had collected 60 samples from the Jiyaul Ulung quarantine facility in Bhokraha Narsingh-8, of which seven tested positive. Meanwhile, the results of remaining 20 samples have yet to come out.

Among the infected are four males of ward 4, two males from ward 5 and one male each from wards 8 and 2 of the Rural Municipality. It has been learnt that all seven of them had returned from India 10 days ago.

With this, the number of persons infected from the contagion has reached 11 in the district.

