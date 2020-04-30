Seven coming in contact with Bara Covid-19 patients placed under isolation

Pushpa Raj Khatiwada

BARA: As many as seven people that came into contact with the two Covid-19 patients from Bara, who tested positive on Wednesday, have been placed under isolation in Simara.

All the family members of the 43-year-old male patient of Jeetpur-Simara Sub Metropolitan City and two helpers working with the 31-year-old patient of Simraungadh have been kept under isolation in Covid-19 Special Temporary Hospital in Simara, informed Deputy Superintendent of Area Police Office, Gobinda Puri.

According to the District Administration Office, throat swabs of all the isolated people are being collected for PCR testing.

The two patients, meanwhile, are being treated at Narayani Hospital in Birgunj.

