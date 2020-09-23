KATHMANDU: Seven more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Wednesday.
Seven men and a woman succumbed to the disease. The woman was a 68-year-old from Kathmandu.
Among the seven men, an 85-year-old from Jhapa and a 50-year-old from Siraha passed away due to Covid-19.
Similarly, two individuals from Kathmandu and Lalitpur, aged 16 and 74 respectively, died from the highly contagious respiratory infection.
Meanwhile, two deaths have been reported from Bardiya district of men aged 64 and 3.
Nepal has more than 67,000 confirmed cases while global cases have exceeded 31 million whereas the global death-toll is approaching the 1 million mark.
With the recent addition of fatalities, Nepal’s Covid-19 death-toll has now advanced to 436.
