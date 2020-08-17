Seven gamblers held in Bara

BARA, AUGUST 16

Police arrested seven gamblers from New Sagun Hotel at Jitpursimara sub-metropolis in Bara last night.

Police seized Rs 291,500 from the gambling den. Police said the gamblers were held from room No 205 of the hotel while gambling.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team had reached the hotel. The arrested have been identified as Man Bahadur Lopchan, 51, Man Bahadur Gurung, 42, of the sub-metropolis and Jaya Ram Das, 37, of Parwanipur Rural Municipality.

Similarly, Binod Prasad Yadav, 35, of Kalaiya sub-metropolis, Tara Kumar Shrestha, 41, of Bagmati Municipality, Bhuwan Chand, 32, of Badimalika Municipality, Salyan, and Padam Newar, 25, of Bahrabise Municipality, Sindhupalchowk were arrested.

A police team deployed from Area Police Office, Simara under the command of Inspector Surya Bahadur Rana Magar held the gamblers last night.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 1, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.