Seven hurt in Sindhupalchok jeep accident

CHAUTARA: Seven persons were injured in a jeep accident which occurred at Sunkhoshi Rural Municipality of Sindhupalchok district, this morning.
A Bolero jeep (Ba 2 Cha 6965) en route to Kalinchok Temple in Dolakha district from Kathmandu fell some 10 metres below the road at Chhakilo along the Lamosanghu-Jiri road section.
One of the passengers has sustained a serious injury to head and has been rushed to Kathmandu for treatment while others are out of danger, informed Police Inspector Nawaraj Neupane at the Area Police Office, Barhabise.