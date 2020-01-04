Seven hurt in Sindhupalchok jeep accident

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

CHAUTARA: Seven persons were injured in a jeep accident which occurred at Sunkhoshi Rural Municipality of Sindhupalchok district, this morning.

A Bolero jeep (Ba 2 Cha 6965) en route to Kalinchok Temple in Dolakha district from Kathmandu fell some 10 metres below the road at Chhakilo along the Lamosanghu-Jiri road section.

One of the passengers has sustained a serious injury to head and has been rushed to Kathmandu for treatment while others are out of danger, informed Police Inspector Nawaraj Neupane at the Area Police Office, Barhabise.

