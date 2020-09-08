Seven local levels of Kavre district coronavirus-free

DHULIKHEL, SEPTEMBER 7
Seven of the 13 local levels of Kavre have become free of COVID-19 infection. They include Mandan Deupur Municipality and Roshi, Bethanchowk, Temal, Khanikhola and Chaurideurali rural municipalities.
Among other local levels, Banepa Municipality has the highest number of cases and Namobuddha Municipality has one case of the viral infection in the district. According to Kavre’s COVID-19 Prevention and Control Command Post, so far 203 males and 121 females have been confirmed with COVID-19 infection in Kavre.
“While Banepa has the highest number of COVID infections at 116, the cases in Dhulikhel and Panchakhal stand at 27 and 10 respectively,” said District Health Office Chief Dr Narendra Jha. According to him, some 153 patients have recovered and returned home so far.
Another 132 are undergoing treatment in different hospitals.
Yet another 26 are under treatment in home isolation. So far, the viral infection has claimed two lives, including a woman, in the district.
“Of the total infections in the district, 41 per cent are being treated at Bhaisepati-based Spinal Injury Hospital,” said Jha, adding that a team of health workers deployed in the hospital were there for the past nine days to control the infection.
“As soon as someone is confirmed with COVID-19, we start contact-tracing and collect swab samples from the persons traced and send them for test while keeping them in quarantine until the test reports are out,” Jha said.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 8, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
