Seven Nepal Army personnel among 29 coronavirus infected in Bara

BARA: As many as twenty-nine persons including seven Nepal Army personnel placed in various quarantine centres in Bara district have tested positive for coronavirus infection, on Sunday.
Migrant workers quarantined in Kotwal Rural Municipality upon returning from India tested positive for the virus today. The laboratory at Narayani Hospital confirmed their infection.
Upon testing positive, all 22 migrant workers and seven army personnel have been kept in isolation, under observation, in Kalaiya, Bara.
According to the corona focal person at the hospital, Shanker Prasad Gupta, 175 persons diagnosed with Covid-19 are in good health.
More than fifty specimens were collected upon contact tracing of Devtal Rural Municipality chief and deputy chief, who were tested positive for the virus. The test reports are still awaited, informed Gupta.
GENOA: Inter Milan put more pressure on stuttering Serie A leaders Juventus when two goals by Romelu Lukaku and one from Alexis Sanchez gave them a 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Genoa on Saturday. Inter, who have two games left, moved above Atalanta into second place with 76 points, fou Read More...
Kathmandu, July 25 Weeks of torrential monsoon rains,widespread flooding and deadly landslides in Nepal, India, Bangladesh and Bhutan have affected millions of children and families, UNICEF said today. Over four million children are currently estimated to be impacted and in urgent need of life Read More...
Kathmandu, July 25 Airline Operators Association of Nepal has requested the government to lift restrictions on domestic flights so that flood and landslide victims can be rescued. Although the government has announced that both domestic and international flights will resume from August 17, AOA Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 25 Two bridges built over Dhobikhola rivulet have been brought into operation. The bridges link ward nos 5 and 7 of Kathmandu Metropolitan City. KMC mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya and Deputy Mayor Hari Prabha Khadgi jointly inaugurated the bridges today. The two bridges were cons Read More...
Chitwan, July 25 Excessive accumulation of water in the fields due to incessant rainfall has damaged crops and vegetables in Chitwan. According to Agricultural Knowledge Centre, Bharatpur, rain has its impact in most parts of the district. The hilly areas faced damage and losses from the lands Read More...
ITAHARI, JULY 25 Monsoon-induced floods render huge loss of life and property in Nepal every year. However, for some tourism entrepreneurs of Dharan, monsoon has become an opportunity. Ram Rai, a licensed paragliding pilot, and Setu Silwal, a licensed river guide, have joined hands to launc Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 25 Nepali Congress leader Prakashman Singh Shrestha today inaugurated Rajesh Memorial Cancer Relief Foundation, a charitable organisation, established after the name of Senior Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Rajesh Acharya. On the occasion of the 45th day of the demise of Dr Acharya, in Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, JULY 25 People, who were not quarantined have also started testing positive for COVID-19 in Banke. With the detection of COVID-19 in people staying at home, it is suspected that COVID might have spread at the community level. Four persons, two males and two females, tested positi Read More...