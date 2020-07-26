Seven Nepal Army personnel among 29 coronavirus infected in Bara

Puspa Raj Khatiwada

BARA: As many as twenty-nine persons including seven Nepal Army personnel placed in various quarantine centres in Bara district have tested positive for coronavirus infection, on Sunday.

Migrant workers quarantined in Kotwal Rural Municipality upon returning from India tested positive for the virus today. The laboratory at Narayani Hospital confirmed their infection.

Upon testing positive, all 22 migrant workers and seven army personnel have been kept in isolation, under observation, in Kalaiya, Bara.

According to the corona focal person at the hospital, Shanker Prasad Gupta, 175 persons diagnosed with Covid-19 are in good health.

More than fifty specimens were collected upon contact tracing of Devtal Rural Municipality chief and deputy chief, who were tested positive for the virus. The test reports are still awaited, informed Gupta.

