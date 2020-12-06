Seventeen more fatalities registered today; Covid-19 death-toll hits 1,594

KATHMANDU: Seventeen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,594.
Meanwhile, 1,096 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 240,981.
Over 1.5 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded over 66 million.
On Saturday, ten individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 had succumbed to the disease.
